Burna Boy brought a glimpse of pleasure to the timeline recently with a rare video of him having a fun time with family members

The self-acclaimed African giant was seen in a gleeful mood with his siblings as one of his sisters spanked his bum

They all got elated when someone in the room began singing a birthday song to spice up the scene

Nigerian global icon Burna Boy recently brought smiles to the faces of his fans with a rare video of his fun family time.

The Afrobeats genius was captured in a room with his mum, sisters, and other people around as Burna was seen in the barest convivial state.

Nigerian singer Burna Boy with his mum and sisters @credit: @burnaboygram, @pulsenigeria247

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy pounced into the bed in the room when one of his sisters lying beside him spanked his bum, and someone started singing a birthday song for him.

It seemed the birthday song was spurred by the few seconds of merriment, as another voice in the background noted that they were singing a birthday song when it wasn’t his birthday.

Social media users react to Burna Boy's Video

ecstacystyle_decor:

"Dem don finally comot odogwu for gangster mode."

official_glorioux:

"E fit come chill with me before?"

exceed042_:

"Na odogwu una dey slap like that?"

barbieskincare122:

"Burna boy my fave❤️."

s_h_a_i_shai:

"Nah my own family he for chill wit nah."

Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’ makes the list of world’s top 10 most-searched songs on Google in 2022

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Internationally renowned Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu better known as Burna Boy, recently set a new record as his 2022 hit song is ranked on the top 10 most-searched songs on Google for the past year.

Burna Boy's heartbreak hit track, 'Last Last' of his 6th studio album 'Love Damini', was listed on the esteemed Google index as one of the most-searched songs worldwide in 2022.

Damini released the track on May 13, 2022, months after his relationship with UK rapper Stefflon Don crashed.

Source: Legit.ng