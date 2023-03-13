The new Wizkid came with his superstar status as he had apparently not always been cool and quiet

A throwback video of Wizkid and May D in a car trying out their singing skills has stirred reactions on Instagram

Wizkid sang passionately as far as his range allowed, and May D gave him the needed support

A throwback video of Grammy award-winning singer Wizkid has stirred reactions on social media, with netizens pointing out how different he is now.

In the video sighted inline, the singer, yet to 'blow' in the industry, was in a car with colleague Mr May D. He passionately sang his heart out, a sight rare to see in present times.

Throwback video of Wizkid stirs reactions online Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@funny_african_pics

Source: Instagram

May D did his part of the deal by offering punch lines when required.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Netizens react to the video

oscadaluscioushair:

"It's the fact that MayD didn’t know what else to say except 'Yay'."

damilowla:

"I don’t think he can open his mouth this wide again."

oyeleke440:

"Wizkid sapa version."

kemscy_:

"No be today she start to dey Say to wizkid."

johndee001:

"Omo see passion and vocal strength."

jhayningz:

"We’ll get back to Wizzy, but what’s that backup from MayD?"

magnetic.picture:

"No be today those girls don the tell wizkid something o."

lolzlovez:

"We need more of these, upcoming youths need to see that hardwork, perseverance and commitment are still in fashion."

sway_daddy_d:

"E don do wizzy, come house food dey."

zackyicy:

"Na now I know why wizkid no dey like shout again..."

kha_ree_mah:

"ha!Popsy see these people for this comment section are mean May D was confuse, he didn’t know what to do."

i_tee17:

"This wizkid was way better than the one y'all are idolizing now."

Maya Angelou revealed as the voice in Wizkid’s hit song Everyday

At the beginning of Wizkid's global hit song Everyday, a female voice is heard talking about what love means and how grateful she is to have experienced it.

The voice was revealed to belong to the late poet, memoirist, civil rights activist, and actress Maya Angelou.

According to fans, finding out who the voice belongs to and the quote gave the song a new meaning.

Source: Legit.ng