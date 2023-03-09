Nollywood's super-talented movie star Etinosa Idemudia has described herself as the world's greatest actress of all time

The actress made this declaration on her birthday post as she celebrates turning a year older today, March 9, 2023

Etinosa recently spoke with Legit.ng, where she told us how she was able to survive her lowest point in her acting career after an IG live drunken scandal

Nigerian actress and Edo queen, as she usually refers to herself, Etinosa Idemudia, has painted her social media pages with several stunning photos of herself as she turns a year older.

Etinosa, in her post celebrating her birthday, revealed that she was three decades ago in an enchanted forest and grew up to become the greatest of all time at her craft.

Edo-state-born Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia celebrates turning a year older. Photo credit: @etinosaofficial

Source: Instagram

Read the actress' comment on her post celebrating her 30th birthday:

"3 decades ago, the world's most beautiful princess was born in an enchanted forest. She grew up to be the Greatest of All Time. Wo abeg today Na my birthday I no fit speak English."

See Etinosa's 30th birthday post below:

See some of the reactions Etinosa's birthday post stirred online

@unusualphyna:

"Happy birthday momma.'

@iamnasboi:

"Happy birthday beautiful."

@singhniniofficial:

"Happy birthday mama."

@deyemitheactor:

"4 decades you mean! Happy birthday fine babe."

@edaidemudia:

"Happy birthday my edo sister."

@babarex0:

"Happy birthday ageroooooo."

@nonnistics_:

"Happy birthday dearest Landlady! Today the beans must be eaten o."

@queenwokoma:

"Omg!! Don’t tell me we were born on same day, same year!! How????"

Legit.ng recently spoke with Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia, and she took the opportunity to address one of the biggest blights of her career in 2019. She said:

"One of the worst downtimes of my career was in 2019; I had a drunken accident/scandal. Nigerians are so judgemental, especially when it's not in their family or when they're not related to the victim. What happened then greatly affected my mental health; I was a shadow of myself. It affected my career, work, almost every aspect of my life."

She continued saying:

"But, I am grateful I was able to come out of it bigger and better. That was the toughest time of my career."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Popular Edo state-born actress Etinosa Idemudia was super-elated as she took to her social media page to express her joy at receiving an award at the Edo Film Festival.

The screen diva has written on her social media page that it finally felt like all her toiling and sleeplessness was worth it.

Etinosa shared on her page that not only did she receive an award at the ceremony, but she was also personally congratulated by the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki and his wife, Betsy and was invited to dinner with them.

Source: Legit.ng