BBNaija reality star recently shared a fun video of him with his daughter Kamila as he gushed about her

In the video that has since gone viral online, Tobi Bakre hinted he wanted his daughter to be a nun

The reality star's video has since stirred reactions from celebrities and fans, as many found his comment hilarious

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), a reality star and Nollywood actor Tobi Bakre, is making headlines over a viral video of him with his daughter Kamila.

In a video he shared on his social media timeline, Tobi was seen gushing about his baby girl as he disclosed she would become a nun (reverend sister) when she grows up.

The award-winning actor further joked that his daughter wouldn’t be allowed to get close to any guy.

“She so fine. Any other spec is a specless. This is a spec in the midst of spectators. A spectacle to be defined in different specs of different spectrum,” Tobi said.

In another clip, the reality star was heard saying in Yoruba:

“She is so fine. Honestly, you will become a nun. She is a nun… Which boy? Which man? Make dem rest”.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Tobi Bakre and his wife, Anu, welcomed their daughter, Kamila, in 2023.

Celebrities, fans react to Tobi Bakre's video

The reality star's comments about his daughter becoming a nun stirred mixed reactions, see them below:

dinah_diva:

"Wahala for man wey wan marry Kamila iooo."

umutemegladys:

"@tobibakre, this is your mom replica oo!Too much."

ifeomauchubilo:

"The way Tobi will spoil this girl eah, @anu.bakre don't be jealous o. Na so e be."

iam_olorijide

"Kamila is looking at dad, like dis hypman dad sabi work."

al_fareedah1:

"Kamila be like what wrong with my dad she is so gorgeous."

eco_sanachi:

"lol, see the way she’s staring at her daddy. In her mind she’ll be like, daddy hope you’re okay oh."

How Tobi Bakre cares for his children

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Tobi Bakre demonstrated how he cared for his two children at home.

The actor posted an old picture of when he threw his baby up in the sky to show how a boy's dad treats him.

In the second photo, he held his baby girl carefully to show how a girl's dad handles them.

