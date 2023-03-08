Nollywood actress Mary Njoku is celebrating the IWD in a remarkable way as suggested by her latest Instagram post

The actress and businesswoman landed a feature in the Forbes Afrique magazine and she happily shared the news with her fans

Njoku mentioned her humble beginning from Mile 2 and many were spotted in the comment section with congratulatory messages

What other inspiring way to celebrate the 2023 edition of International Women’s Day (IWD) than landing a cover on the pages of one of the most coveted magazine publications.

This is the present mood of Nollywood actress Mary Njoku who excitedly shared the news of her feature in the latest issue of the Forbes Afrique magazine.

Actress Mary Njoku lands Forbes Afrique feature. Photo: @maryremmynjoku

Source: Instagram

Njoku was featured in a list of 50 women on the African continent who were specially recognized for their inspiring strides in their individual lines of work.

Sharing a picture of the cover page on Instagram, the actress made mention of her humble beginnings from Mile2 in Nsukka.

“A mile2 born Nnsukka girl made it to @forbesafrique It was just a dream...Thanks @jasonnjoku you are my Halo,” she wrote.

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Mary Njoku

houseofsimzikas said:

"Congratulations. You work so hard and you deserve every win you get. Take your flowers ."

cyihedoro said:

"Yes o!!! Nsukka to the world! You are an inspiration ma❤️❤️! Congratulations."

littleshiningstar55 said:

"Congratulations God wey do am for u go do am for me."

mainboogy said:

"Yes ohh ! real 042 nsukka hard working woman I know.❤️❤️ congratulations and more crown to the crown @maryremmynjoku loves plenty."

dosu_christiana said:

"It's how you quietly reach new mile stones and raise the standards for me. Congratulations mama well deserved."

thisisgraceama said:

"Make way na better news I won dey see and comment now. More wins Tochi Baby I celebrate you."

Source: Legit.ng