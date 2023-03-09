Popular singer Peter Okoye has taken to social media with a post urging Yorubas and Igbos to exist in peace

The singer, in his tweet, revealed that politicians do not like citizens regardless of their tribes

Okoye added that the fact that he is married to a Yoruba woman proves that there is love between both tribes

Peter Okoye has revealed that Nigerian politicians use tribes as an excuse to carry out evil in the country.

The singer affirmed that Igbos do not hate Yorubas as he is married to a Yoruba woman.

Peter Okoye speaks on Yorubas and Igbos Photo credit: @PeterPsquare

Source: Instagram

Okoye also said politicians using tribe to score points do not like Yorubas or OIgbos and only care about their pockets.

He wrote:

"I am an lgbo man married to a Yoruba woman! Igbos do not hate Yorubas. Neither do Yorubas hate Igbos. Politicians are using tribe as an excuse to cover their evil. They dont like you whether Igbo or Yoruba. They only care about their pockets. Be wiser."

View the tweet below:

Reactions to Peter Okoye's tweet

@oligi1:

"My dad is Igbo; my mum is Yoruba, grandmum from mum's side is Edo. My names are Olisa Adekunle, and I was born in Jos, lived in Kano till 1988, and moved to Port Harcourt, then Benin city. My education started in Kano and ended in FUT Minna. Most of us love each other, I swear down."

@OlukoladeShobo:

"I am a Yoruba man married to an Ibo woman. And that, has so far been the best decision of my life."

@ayof1616:

"Soon, you people will start preaching, Christians don't hate Muslims, and Muslims don't hate Christians. But when your candidate was dancing around only Christians towns, churches, and ndigbo markets, you people didn't speak out then. The seed was sown, then."

@AdelekeTreasure:

"Igbos are pushing agenda through GRV."

@Olakanm21082505:

"I totally agree with you, am also a Yoruba man, married to an Igbo."

@AnyamLevite:

"That's the truth, I personally don't see any tribe in this country, I only see Nigerians"

@yemolala02:

"Uncle Peter?? Maybe an hacker is in charge."

Paul Okoye of Psquare breaks silence amid Tinubu's win

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye also known as Rude Boy of Psquare, a supporter of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, took to his Instagram page to share a new post amid Bola Tinubu’s victory at the 2023 presidential poll.

Paul shared a picture of Obi, who he described as the only man changing the narrative in the country.

The singer’s post, however, stirred mixed reactions online, and while many of his fans applauded him, some netizens dragged him.

