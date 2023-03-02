Singer Davido’s best friend and popular celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest is excited ahead of the singer’s return this month

Cubana Chiefpriest shared an old video of him and the DMW label boss as he welcomes fans to the new month

The barman’s post has, however, stirred mixed reactions from netizens on social media, as many were not all that excited

Nigerian celebrity barman Pascal Chibuike popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest, is all excited ahead of the return of his best friend and music star Davido.

In December, Davido announced a break from social media after his performance at World Cup and quick return to Instagram.

Cubana Chiefpriest excited ahead of Davido's return.

Source: Instagram

The DMW label boss had revealed that he would leave social media to return in March 2023.

Ahead of the singer’s return this month, Cubana Chiefpriest shared a video of him and the singer as he announced that Davido is coming soon.

Sharing the video, the barman added a caption that read:

“Regardless March is here!! Happy New Month Fam. OBO is Coming. Joy is here.”

Watch the video Cubana Chiefpriest shared below:

Netizens react to Cubana Chiefpriest's post

See some of the reactions below:

quintrish:

"Breath of fresh air, this video just elated my mood make I take am hold body. See my fav Davido ."

browniwales:

"The long awaited time is here ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ OBOour super star boy ."

nazyswanky:

"Forever grateful to u Dr ezemmuo but u see davido wizkid especially burna they should all getat we are done promoting these people."

chiboy._:

"Na only obo fit remove us from this sadness like this."

fabulous_money_:

"As Obi no gree come make OBO come."

mo_destiny_:

"Davido come out tell us to vote for e brother but e recah the time when we wan take vote for president we nor see Davido and orders hmmm Nigeria we are on our own… they don’t care ‍♂️."

samadw74:

"We are tired of Davido, make he gettout abeg."

arome247:

"You don forget obi."

