Condolence messages have poured in for young and talented Nigerian dancer, Odogwu Mara, following his sudden demise

According to trending reports, the talented individual passed away from smoking Indian hemp allegedly laced with poison

Fans have since flooded the deceased dancer’s page to mourn his passing, while other netizens who just discovered him followed his account

It is a sad and trying time for the family members of talented Nigerian dancer, Odogwu Mara, who recently passed away.

The young man, known for his energetic dance routines on TikTok, passed away after consuming Indian hemp allegedly laced with poison, GossipmillNaija reports.

Fans are mourning the death of dancer Odogwu Mara. Photo: @odogwu_mara

Source: Instagram

Fans and supporters of the young man have since flooded his social media page with condolence messages, while others simply expressed shock at his sudden demise.

According to the same outlet, Mara's page on TikTok also gained a significant follower boost after the news of his death became public.

Check out some videos of the late dancer below:

Fans mourn Odogwu Mara

The dancer was mourned by his fans and followers. However, some argued that he wasn't poisoned but lost his life due to the abuse of a harmful substance known as 'colorado'.

Read the comments below:

sammy_richie677

"Why so soon brr."

triqa_blu said:

"Never trust anyone with your highness & always keep it away from public eyes."

ask4_vanessa said:

"Such a happy child Lord the heaven is full of young souls ."

peterbelieve_fob123 said:

"Rest on bro someone special I can’t forget Mara daddy."

rona.xx__ said:

"It’s possible it wasn’t poison. Colorado can actually stop the flow of blood to the heart."

v0ltage01 said:

"Was his smoke truly laced or was the smoke that killed him."

dking_dave said:

"Colos on its own Na poison.. the place colos dey carry person go, Na another world.. you go ask God for forgiveness just to come back."

innocent_spy_cruise said:

"Please be careful out there guys. I know we can never be too careful. May God see us through ."

