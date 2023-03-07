Few Nigerians have been thrown into a whirlwind of confusion after discovering one of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's daughters Oyinda

Oyinda lives an unconventional life, frowned upon here in the country her father is the president-elect

The young lady is reportedly in her thirties and has a successful career abroad as a runway model

The most popular of the president-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's kids is his son Seyi, largely because of his involvement in politics and support for his father.

Since the All Progressives Congress' candidate emerged winner of the February 25 election, netizens have found ways to find out more about his life.

One of Asiwaju's daughters is a model Photo credit: @oyijnda/@officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Oyinda Tinubu is one of the politician's daughters based abroad, and she has built a career for herself as a successful runway model.

The young lady has walked for different brands on different runways across the world, a feat to be proud of.

Evidence of Oyinda's works and collaborations are glaring on her Instagram page for all to see.

From indications, she is uninterested in whatever her father does back home as a politician.

Oyinda, who reportedly lives an unconventional lifestyle, deemed unusual and improper in the country her father is about to head, is also a singer. The artiste tag stands out on her Instagram bio.

Netizens react to Oyinda Tinubu's personality

As expected, Nigerians had varying opinions about Tinubu's daughter, especially with her kind of lifestyle.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

dark_koko_butter:

"Let the sin of her father not haunt her abeg."

_mofe.rae:

"Leave her alone! She’s not her father!"

nancy_ify:

"Papa na Bat, pikin na Rat."

nohpheesat:

"You people should rest!!! fair, she has the right to her privacy regardless of her father’s position."

shiretwin:

"Can you see how they give thir children better life abroad then leave us in this country to sufffer."

rack_it_up101:

"Let her enjoy her right as a human.. this is really unnecessary."

rena_patootie:

"I trust God You can’t be wicked nd have stable kids never."

_b33jay:

"This got nothing to do with anyone! It’s her life and her choice! So whatever she chooses to do with her life so be it!"

kingfadekemi:

"Shey until Tinubu ban social media before una leave him pikin?me I’m not there oo."

