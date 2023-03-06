A video of PDP Ifeanyi Okowa’s daughter begging Labour Party supporters to vote for her in the incoming elections stunned Nigerians online

In the viral clip, the young woman said she knew people were unhappy but that she would work towards that and pleaded for their support

After watching the clip, Nollywood Charles Inojie gave his observations and noted how the federal government looked down on the Obidients

A video recently making the rounds on the internet captured Marilyn Okowa-Daramola, the daughter of the Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, earnestly begging Labour Party supporters to vote for her under the PDP platform.

Marilyn Okowa-Daramola is known to be the candidate for the House of Assembly in Ika South East LGA.

Pictures of Charles Inojie, Marilyn Okowa-Daramola, Ifeanyi Okowa Credit: @charlesinojie, @marilynokowa, @iokowa

Source: Instagram

Nollywood actor Charles Inojie took to social media to give his two cents on how time changes everything in politics. He wrote:

"I sorry for who no fear life. In dis life, neva writes anybody off. Who for eva beliv say PARTY WITH THE LARGEST STRUCTURE IN AFRICA will one day beg 4 jobless youths twittering from a room for its own survival? JJust be humble becos life happens to all and sundry."

See his post below:

Nigerians react to Charles Inojie’s post

mary_lazarus:

"Elluuuuuuuppppppeeeeee 76."

tcharls_ozuruigbo:

"Labour Party the only legal Nigerian party we don’t need registration to be members, just have a better Nigeria at heart then you are a member."

nneka.obianuju:

"I love to see them acknowledge that Labour Party is in charge now."

akubueze_nwachereze:

"We need an army of governors and state assembly members for Peter Obi. If we don’t recover our mandate tru court, we will get in 2027. That process starts on the 11th of March 2023."

johnbadaiki:

"I saw it today and I laughed to hard, this life na gadaga and things are changing for Good."

prinze_omoba:

"They are now doing proper campaigning, before nobody will see them, just mago mago, and enter, na d people get power now what a time thank you Peter Obi!!!!!!!!! All of them are now on social media campaigning, Peter obi don install Polling Unit on social media."

eldersteveagbata:

"Can you imagine Okowa being a Vice-Presidential candidate and his daughter an HOA aspirant. Isn't that greed? Are they the only ones in Delta State? ‍♂️ ‍♂️"

libraboo_09:

"This won ever ready win no be only vote...is it a family business, father is the ruling governor still a president vice candidate now pikin won join, next it mama go say make we vote for her...taaaah."

