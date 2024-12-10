Child comedian and actress Emanuella and her colleague Aunty Success are making headlines on social media

Just recently, Emanuella posted new photos of herself with Success on Instagram, drawing the attention of fans

Several social media users had things to say about the pictures, with some of them focusing on their growth

Child actress and skit maker Emanuella Samuel and her colleague Success Madubuike, aka Aunty Success, have caused a stir on social media with their new photos.

Emanuella took to her official Instagram page to share a series of snaps of herself with Success and another lady called Aunty Ebere, who all seemed to be at the airport and getting ready for their flight.

Emanuella, Success, and Aunty Ebere all wore similar loungewear as they showcased their various poses at the airport. The two young girls also had matching hairstyles.

Fans react to new photos of Emanuella with Aunty Success.

The 14-year-old poster accompanied the photos with a caption where she called the others her people. See her post below:

Fans react to Emanuella and Aunty Success’ photos

The new photos of Emanuella with Aunty Success at the airport piqued the interest of several netizens. Some of them gushed over their growth. Read their comments below:

Truaquarius77:

“Lord, the girls are growing up😍.”

Fabian_doings02:

“Success is beautiful more Emmanuella.”

Certified_monie:

“Always stunning 💝.”

Williamkay.81:

“Emma I love you ❤️.”

Geepee_blaq:

“Fine fine girls everywhere ❤️❤️.”

kitsnicholas:

“@aunty_ebere1 aunty iphone 😂😂.”

Cityhills_property:

“Beautiful people ❤️.”

Honest_moses:

“I cover their eyes from Uncle Ned.”

djjanotushvibez:

“Fine gyls.”

Emmo9013:

“Natural beauty's 😍.”

cyprian_dzomon:

“Success come pass Emmanuella, no be juju be that.”

Stone29b:

“That is not your face😍.”

Mark Angel reacts to Emanuella's controversial dance video

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Mark Angel finally broke his silence on Emanuella's controversial video that rocked social media in December 2023.

Recall that the then 13-year-old girl sparked outrage after a video of her cat walking and dancing in high heels trended online.

Shortly after the uproar caused by the video, Mark Angel took to his official Instagram page to address it in a press statement.

