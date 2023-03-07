Sarkodie celebrated after his stunning performance in all of his two sold-out shows in the United Kingdom

The rapper was cheered and hugged by his crew member and supporters till he entered his room

Fans who have reacted to the trending video said Sarkodie is the best Ghanaian artiste ever to perform after watching his performance

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie celebrated his massive win in the united kingdom during his stage performance.

The artiste gave his fans and attendees of the program an incredible performance and even brought some other international talents he collaborated with on stage.

In the video, Sarkodie, who was smiling and enjoying his big win, was cheered on by his team members, who praised him, for not only a sold-out show but also for delivering in a brilliant and unique style.

Rapper Sarkodie celebrated with his team after a successful show in the UK Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: UGC

They kept chanting 'the champ is here' and patting his back all the way to his room. When he entered, he shared his joy with his team and told them he was pleased and grateful for their support.

He also made them understand that he could not have done it all without his team's support and that of his Sarknative fans.

Watch Sarkodie's celebration video below:

Netizens reacted to the video of Sarkodie celebrating after his show in the United Kingdom

delove_augustt commented:

He’s called Landlord for a reason

awokokroko commented:

This guy is so simple. Just look at him.

awokokroko aiii commented:

3nie3 too-known b3 y3 more

Sarkodie hails Dbanj for being the 1st act to get foreign collabo

For many who do not know, Dbanj’s 2012 infectious banger Oliver Twist was the first African (Nigerian) music to gain valid recognition internationally.

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Dbanj during an interview disclosed how difficult and challenging it was for him to achieve such a feat.

A clip of the interview shared on social media got the attention of Ghanaian rap Lord Sarkodie, who went on to give the Afrobeats genius his adequate flowers.

"We need to set a day to celebrate this man each year. Baba, we thank you!!!"the rapper wrote.

Source: YEN.com.gh