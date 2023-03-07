Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, is celebrating one of its illustrious sons, Chief Adedeji Adeleke, as he turns a year older

Chief Adeleke is the father of famous Nigerian Afrobeat singer and record label boss, Davido

Gov Adeleke, in a post shared on his Instagram page, celebrated his older brother with a message of appreciation to God over Davido's dad's life

Many have taken to social media to celebrate Chief Adedeji Adeleke on his birthday as he turns 66. One of the people celebrating the billionaire businessman is his younger brother and governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke.

The governor, in his post, thanked God for his older brother's life as he turned a year older. He also thanked God for his grace in his brother's life, making it possible for him to make a difference in the lives of people who look up to him.

Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke stirs reactions online with a post celebrating Davido's dad on his 66th birthday. Photo credit: @aadeleke_01

Read governor Adeleke's comment:

"On the occasion of your 66th birthday, I cannot but thank God for your life and the grace to make a difference in the lives of people who look up to you. Happy 66th birthday to my brother, Chief Dr. Adedeji Adeleke."

At the time of publishing, Davido was yet to make a post about his Dad's 66th birthday.

See governor Ademola's post celebrating Davido's Dad at 66 below:

See how netizens reacted to the birthday post by Gov Ademola Adeleke celebrating Davido's dad at 66

@princesseki06

"A man that has impacted lives globally without ego happy special papa OBO❤️❤️❤️ you go see 70,80,90,100 & 120yrs in good health ijn."

@chairmanhkn:

"My chairman happy Birthday!."

@offixialjudexx:

"001 Daddy, Davido Daddy, OBO Daddy, our Daddy, thank you for give us KING LIKE DAVIDO the greatest ever ♥️."

@deejaygoro:

"More good life Egbon Gomina wa."

@donfabian05:

"Happy birthday sir , thanks for everything especially our BADDEST."

@okebassman7:

"Olori oko gangan love u sir.. thanks for ur support always❤️❤️❤️."

@so9ice_de_comedian:

"Happy birthday sir, daddy help me tell David to please come back online the whole world are missing him."

@oladeji_____05:

"Happy birthday to my favorite musician father in the whole world."

