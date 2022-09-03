Internationally famous Nigerian singer Davido can't help but give praises and thanks to God almighty for making the son of his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke

David wrote in a post shared on his Snapchat handle that he wakes up every day giving thanks to God that his Mr Adedeji was his father

He also described his father as a lion who gave birth to a lion, which he also called the mastermind behind the People's Democratic Party (PDP) winning the Osun State elections

Internationally famous Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has taken to his social media page to exalt his father, Adedeji Adeleke.

The Fia Fia crooner noted in the post he shared on his page that he wakes up every day thanks to almighty God the billionaire is his father.

Popular singer Davido takes to Instagram to celebrate his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido described his father as the greatest to ever do it before crediting him as the person who taught him humility and the value of hard work.

The DMW boss also said his father taught him that no matter how rich or successful you get as a person, you don't as change.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Lion wey born Lion

Davido also described his father as Lion that gave birth to another Lion. He called the Ocean Pacific CEO a mastermind and a 5-star billionaire.

He ended the lengthy praise of his father by saying he loves him and will always appreciate him for all he has done for him.

See how netizens reacted to Davido's post:

@kiitfoundation:

"A happy home is a result of compromise, sacrifice, respect and tolerance. Family is a major structure that influences the personality of every individual."

@kimhobbs111:

"Thanks for training him well his different from so many big musicians in the world."

@seys_couture:

"I wish my papa even care for us."

@milola__x:

"Who wouldn’t be thankful?."

Moment Ademola Adeleke prostrates for Davido's father as he's announced the winner of the Osun 2022 election

It was a happy moment in the Adeleke family when Ademola Adeleke, who was the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was announced the winner of the Osun election held on Saturday, July 16.

Top politicians like former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki, and the Adeleke family members led by Davido's father, Adedeji Adeleke, gathered in their private situation room to monitor the result of the election.

As soon as Ademola was named the winner, his first action was to prostrate before his elder brother, who had stood by him all the way in his bid to be the governor of their home state.

Source: Legit.ng