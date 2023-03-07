Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tochi has revealed another means fraudsters use to try to scam people

The reality star shared a screenshot of the message he received from a fake Peter Obi, who wanted money from him to file a court case

While some people believed Tochi's post, others questioned why he keeps receiving such messages insinuating he's lying about it

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Tochi has sparked reactions on social media with the message he received from a scammer.

In the screenshot she shared on his Instastory, someone pretending to be Labour Party's presidential candidate Peter Obi asked him for N2k.

Tochi reveals fake Peter Obi begged him for money

Source: Instagram

According to the person, the N2k was to file a court case, and Tochi refused to fall for the cheap scam.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Tochi's post

m_i_n_i_m_i_e:

"Nothing sweet me pass this Tochi reply walai"

anita_dera_:

"E sure me say na this guy write this thing"

sweetsonia247:

"Nah lie ..nah him write am by himself."

estherraphael93:

"Why be say na only this kind Dey mostly receive this kind message "

kingly_kosi:

"From tochi to tochi."

ozaikpercy:

"Na only u dey dis country to always be d one receiving dis kind of message? Just asking bcos no be d first time."

sisiomaofficial:

"Dis guy can lie jst to be relevant."

official_madinar:

"Na so so tochi dey always receive all these messagebut 2k??"

pilot_biodun:

"He's trying to stay relevant... this is fake."

iamlarrygem:

"This guy no get sense sha,Na only you dey receive this kind message "

vitmin_kelz:

"This one na jobless fool ….even mumu go know say Peter obi no need ur shishi"

Source: Legit.ng