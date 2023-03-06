The Big Brother Titans show keeps getting exciting as some of the friendships and relationships in the house get affected

One of the persons currently affected is Khosi, as her favourite company, Yemi Cregx, was removed from the game

BBTItans Khosi has remained inconsolable since the Nigerian housemate Yemi Cregx left; she moves from one housemate to another to lament her ordeal

Big Brother Titans Yemi Cregx was among the pairs of housemates who recently left the reality TV show during the last Sunday eviction.

However, the South African housemate Khosi, who is drawn to the Nigerian Yemi Cregx, has been sad since the Sunday live after he left.

Pictures of BBTitans Khosi, and Yemi Cregx Credit: @khosi_twala, @Yemicregx

Source: Instagram

Khosi disclosed how miserable she was with a couple of other housemates as the video went viral.

In one of them, she told Blaqboi, "It hurts so much."

See the videos below

Nigerians react to Tiwa Savage’s video

asiimmwebridget:

"She’s hurt because she doesn’t have any one to toss again ..She told miracle yesterday that yemi has left now they have to change their game plan..Hmmm. "

ayam_kelvin13:

"Una still dey watch? Omo for me the show don end yesterday."

eyebloggz_styling:

"If blaqboi like make he no give himself brain na him know."

chillyani:

They have finally given her the pity card

asa_tahila:

" Mimi nwa d hour has come make una clear road for mimi nwa. "

asiimmwebridget:

chinnys_enhance:

"Wetin Yemi do khosi bayiiwhat is all this conversationsI’m rolling."

teddy_girl_kim_:

"Wow khosi miracle is trying to help you yhooo."

rufaro_bakes:

"We all know miracle is happy deep down from the bottom of his heart."

Source: Legit.ng