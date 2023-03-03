Controversial Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, got netizens talking after she shared a cryptic post about walking away on social media

The movie star noted that the unnamed person always found faults in her while she was busy overlooking theirs

A number of social media users wondered who the post was directed at, and some of them claimed it was for Davido

Popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus, is in the news again after she shared a cryptic post about walking away from someone.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared an interesting message about cutting someone off.

According to the message on the post, she had to walk away from a certain person because they were always finding faults in her while she was busy overlooking theirs.

Fans claim Eniola Badmus was referring to Davido after she shared a cryptic post on walking away from people. Photos: @eniola_badmus, @davido

The message read:

“I walked away because you were busy finding faults in me while I was overlooking yours.”

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Eniola Badmus shares cryptic post on walking away from someone

Shortly after the movie star shared the post online, several netizens trooped to her comment section to react. Some of them tried to guess who the post was directed at, and a few of them mentioned that it was for her former best friend, Davido.

Read some of their comments below:

ilebayeoficial:

“Na davido you day talk about o.”

aykjsmith:

“Who you walk away frm? wonder shall never end.”

ginanelo1:

“You "overlooked all the BS" because you weren't a genuine person to start with and also for your personal gains..”

dorcasontop:

“Keep being urself...thank u for the way u av responded so far.....we all have our flaws and we never throw it at anybodys face....we respect each others decisions and ideas but people forget that....i respect u more ma.”

___tx.rx:

“Tag who you’re talking about Abeg.”

doyin_solamie:

“Girl, u’ve got many issues! Check urself. How many more do u walk away from? The ones we didn’t know? Funke? Davido? Mayb the thiefnubu family later on..... just dey play.”

Source: Legit.ng