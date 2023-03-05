Billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy is back in London in the UK as she recently shared a video of a turntable

Cuppy, who seems to have taken a break from disc jockeying, gave a hint about her struggles with it

Her video at the turn table has, however, stirred funny comments from many of her fans and followers

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian billionaire daughter and Disc Jockey Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has returned to London, where she has been sharing some beautiful moments with her fans.

However, a recent video Cuppy shared on her Instagram page showed her at the turntable, where she showed off her skills.

Cuppy shares video of her at the turn table. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

The billionaire daughter, who appeared to have taken a break from her DJ hustle, added a caption that hinted she struggled with it.

Cuppy wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“A lil rusty but I still got it.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to DJ Cuppy’s video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

lannis____:

"U don go man house since forget how u dey DJ."

_energy_god_:

"She be like who learn DJing from YouTube .. you still got it."

shades_of_grains:

"If you’re best friend you can’t DJ in any of my party!! And I know I’m speaking the minds of your friends…. I’m sure they can read this!!"

ix_xxiii_mmxix:

"How many mixtape you get jare Idan."

laylatul_qadr_:

"No go play for Agege ooo."

_larrybest_:

"Still got whatttttt ? just dey play."

official_djsammyd9:

"Nice one. nobody is perfect ."

iamcoal_lee:

"You no sabi anything at all."

hrm_stephanie:

"Wetin be this way you do now."

foladamian:

"Sometimes I forget your a DJ ."

Cuppy bags an award in the UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy bagged an award at the This is Icon - London Fashion Week Awards and Celebrity Gala in aid of Prost8 in the UK.

Cuppy, who was excited over her latest achievement, took to her social media page to flaunt her award, which also included a video of her addressing the audience at the event.

She said in a caption:

“One min you’re trying to emulate your icons and the next, you’re being recognized as an Icon! ✨ So honored for the recognition, I dedicate it to the @CuppyFoundation.”

Source: Legit.ng