Singer Simi has shared her thought about people's choices amid the 2023 presidential elections in the country

According to the mother of one, the power of choice is one of the worst things to steal from a person

The singer's statement comes after INEC announced APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 poll

On Wednesday, March 1, popular singer and songwriter Simi took to her official Twitter handle to share her opinion on the need for choice as she stressed that even God understood the necessity, which was why he gave humans free will.

Simi stressed that people need the power to choose their path, even if it is wrong.

Simi says God understood the need for choice which is why he gave man free will. Credit: @symplysimi

She wrote:

“Even God that is all-knowing, understood the power of choice, the necessity of it - and gave us free will. People need the power to choose their path, unhindered - even when/if it's a bad choice. You take that away, you have a shell of a man, woman. You have almost nothing.

"The power of choice is power to decide. When you decide wrong, it's power to change your mind. When you decide right, it's power to win. It's one of the worst things to steal from a person.”

See her tweets below:

Simi’s statement comes as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced Bola Tinunu as the winner of the 2023 presidential elections.

Netizens react to Simi’s tweet

See some of the reactions below:

aikscovy:

"Country wey no first balance, dem carry am give who dey shake ."

_naomi.1:

"God bless you for this SIMI... I don tire! I'm never ever voting again!"

owenlizzy:

"Peter Obi don’t have structure but you had the right to steal from him. If you rigged this election or benefitted from the rigging it will not be well with you all. Motherfathers #cancelinec."

Tifosi

"Abeg una still dey go work today?"

lalady_v:

"If you do not wish Nigeria and Nigerians well just because you can fly your family abroad, may what you wish Nigeria locate them wherever they go in Jesus name."

gracious.choel:

'The stole people's votes ️ rubbed Peter Obi in broad daylight."

hardybulusson:

"Country when none first stable them carry am give who Dey wave!!!prize of CORN go increase."

operation_techen:

"It’s sickening to the stomach truly."

Source: Legit.ng