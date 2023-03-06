Days after the news went viral that Funke Akindele's ex-husband, JJC Skillz, has remarried just months after his separation from the actress, he has come out to talk about the report

According to the Cable.ng, JJC Skillz responded to the report about taking a new wife barely 10 months after leaving Funke that it is a personal decision that needs no public validation

The report about JJC Skillz remarrying was first made public by Tosin Silverdamn, revealing that Abdulrasheed Bello took a new wife in Kano state who is from Kogi state

Veteran Nigerian singer and music producer Abdulrasheed Bello better known as JJC Skillz, has finally reacted to the report that he recently remarried just 9-months after his marriage with Funke Akindele broke.

According to an interview, JJC Skillz had with the Cable.ng; It was reported that he reacted to the report by Tosin Silverdamn about his recent marriage, saying if he decides to remarry, it was a personal choice, and he won't make it public.

“If I decide to marry or choose which way I want to go, it will be a personal choice and I will not make it public.” JJC Skillz said.

JJC Skillz's marriage to Funke Akindele lasted six years, and they were blessed with a twin; both are boys. The pair married in 2016, but things came crashing between the partners in 2022 over what was described as “irreconcilable differences”.

Since their married ended, Funke Akindele has become a politician and is currently in the race for the Lagos state gubernatorial elections as the deputy governorship candidate for the People's Democratic Party (PDP) along with Jandor.

Both Funke Akindele and JJC Skills have somehow kept their disputes away from the public until the report about the singer taking a new wife went viral.

