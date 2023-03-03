Top Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele’s ex-husband, JJC Skillz, has continued to make the news over allegedly getting remarried

More photos have now emerged on social media from JJC’s alleged secret marriage to an Ebira bride in Kano

A number of netizens reacted to the photos of JJC with his new bride on their wedding day and they had a lot to say

Popular Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele’s ex-husband, JJC Skillz’s alleged new marriage has continued to make a buzz on social media.

Recall that reports made the rounds on how JJC Skillz got wedded secretly to an Ebira woman in Kano state just a few months after separating from Funke Akindele.

According to celebrity blogger, Tosin Silverdam, it was also gathered that photos of the couple together were not in circulation because of JJC’s refusal to have any taken.

Nigerians react to new photos of JJC Skillz and his new wife on their secret wedding day. Photos: @_tosinsilverdam, @sadeeys_glam

Well, in a new development, photos of JJC’s new bride, Falilat Raji, have now made the rounds on the internet.

Another rare photo of JJC Skillz together with his alleged new bride on their wedding day was also obtained. According to reports from Tosin Silverdam, the music producer had only attended one of the wedding events with his partner and he had his own personal photographer with him.

Tosin Silverdam wrote:

“I finally got something on JJC Skillz and his new wife. He only attended one event, and came with his photographer. They live in Abuja Life Camp and the wife works with an NGO…. Allegedly.”

Nigerians react as new photos of JJC Skillz’ with his alleged new wife trend online

Shortly after Funke Akindele’s ex-husband, JJC Skillz’s new wedding photos made the rounds online, it got a number of netizens talking. Read some of their reactions below:

barbie_tee2:

“Omo jjc can marry sha I need lesson darling..he doesn’t like being single maybe.”

anihottest:

“The wife allowed herself to be hidden like palliative . It’s funny sha."

ayometide:

“If na woman marry under 5 months of separation the internet for don scatter. Men get away with lot of things.. in this life, ust do you”

amoksybabe:

“Could this be why Funke left?”

obynodaddymuna:

“Some people cannot stay single/ummarried. They are used to the routine— na why him dey marry 3 times now.”

lizzybanji:

“Na wa ohh!! Just now now?? Anyway why am I even surprised. Some men can lose their wives to cancer and be married the next year. So this is not new. My gender God will help us to choose right ohh. It is well!!”

svelty.das:

“I'm sure the lady is behind the separation, only few months n daddy remarried...to take a decision for a life partner, meaning the lady has been around since....i came in peace.”

adunnimckinson:

“His marriage to Funke might have ended a long time before they announced it .She just lost her mum and she’s busy with campaigning,you people should ex this gist abeg.”

modesolami:

“If it was the woman pple won’t let her rest . Na wa.”

Funke Akindele's ex-husband JJC Skillz secretly remarries in Kano

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Funke Akindele’s ex-husband, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, has reportedly secretly gotten remarried in Kano state.

According to reports from blogger Tosin Silverdam, JJC Skillz got married to an Ebira woman from Kogi state named Falilat in Kano state.

Silverdam also shared a video of the couple’s alleged wedding invitation card that displayed that the event took place on February 10, 2023.

