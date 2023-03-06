Tiwa Savage is now an afrobeats diva but the singer started her music career outside the shores of Nigeria

Just recently, an epic video showing the moment Tiwa Savage auditioned to be a part of the X-Factor show surfaced on social media

Fans and supporters couldn’t help but gush over the singer while some made fun of her choice of songs nowadays

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage is no doubt one of the most talented female vocalists in the country’s music industry and she owes it all to her background.

Tiwa trended on social media after a fan dug up an epic video from her days of humble beginnings when she was still trying to break out in the international community.

Tiwa Savage auditions for X-Factor in UK. Photo: @naija_pr

Source: Twitter

The video captured the moment Tiwa Savage auditioned to be a part of the X-Factor talent show in the UK.

Tiwa appeared slightly nervous before she appeared in front of the three judges but she proceeded to sing her heart out once it was her turn to audition.

Unfortunately, the singer didn’t get to the next stage despite her attempt.

Watch video below:

Tiwa’s fans react

@bishopfrancis said:

“TiwaSavage this has to be an intro song in your next album or ep :sob::pray:or at least as an interlude in between tracks :palms_up_together: anyhow abeg we just need to listen to this and be reminded everyday that a hero lies in us.”

@skinnypheel said:

“She went from this to singing Koo Koo fun and Koroba.”

Keisha_zxc said:

“The voice is beautiful.”

Michaeljoshua92 said:

“Humble beginning, who knew she would be singing sugar cane now. I grieve different.”

Fraziwonder said:

“Better than Beyoncé in my books.”

