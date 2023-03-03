Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson recently shared some shirtless pictures of himself looking fly online

The pictures got the attention of many, including popular singer Tiwa Savage who also dropped a comment

Tiwa Savage’s comment has, however, left tongues wagging as many netizens reacted differently

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Nollywood bad boy Timini Egbuson started the month of March in style as he shared new shirtless pictures of himself on his Instagram page.

In one of the pictures, the moviemaker was seen sitting in the pool with only his upper body visible.

Timini shared new pictures that got a reaction from Tiwa Savage. Credit: @_timini @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Another picture showed Timini standing outside the pool while rocking a pair of red shorts with a towel around his neck.

Sharing the pictures, Timini wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"This new month and moving forward, My well-being is my top priority I give myself the care and attention that I deserve."

See the pictures below:

Tiwa Savage reacts to Timini’s pics

The talented singer took to Timini’s comment section to gush about the actor.

In her words:

“Na wa o. Even with the election stress, you are still fine. Never mind, I just wanted to hail you.”

See her comment below:

Screenshot of Tiwa Savage's comment. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Tiwa Savage’s comment about Timini

Tiwa Savage's comment caught the attention of netizens who had different things to say.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

beautyinncosmeticskasoa:

"@_timini allow allow ."

1da_kelx:

"@tiwasavage mama I dey suspect this comment ."

1da_kelx:

"@_timini and is sweeting you Boss ."

sucregift:

"@tiwasavage even Queen T Dey crush ."

futurezplace:

"Aunty don day eye am."

ayomidegold150:

"@tiwasavage aunty tiwa I tire for him oooo can u just imagine fresh guy temi @_timini."

gossipcelebritygistnaija:

"@tiwasavage Timi dey enter Queen T's eye.. Ready to ship oo."

mabl.e605:

"My everyday crush."

Tiwa Savage shares video of her vibing to Omah Lay's song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tiwa Savage caused a buzz on social media after she took to her TikTok page to share a cute video of her vibing to Omah Lay’s hit song, Soso.

The short clip showed Tiwa Savage helping herself to a soft drink as she seemed to be enjoying the flow of the song by her admirer.

Reacting, someone said:

"Tiwa savage don the have feelings for Omah lay oo."

Source: Legit.ng