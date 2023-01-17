Wizkid’s first baby mama, Shola Ogudu, has sparked mixed reactions from social media users after sharing adorable pictures with her son, Tife

The doting mum in her Instagram post also mentioned how her son is growing into a perfect gentleman

Followers and admirers were spotted in the comment section with sweet remarks for the mother and son

Shola Ogudu, Wizkid’s first baby mama, recently got her followers gushing after sharing some adorable mother-and-son photos on Instagram.

Shola was captured alongside her son, Boluwatife, and the two appeared stylish as they struck different poses for the camera.

Shola Ogudu shares picture with son Tife. Photo: @o.oluwanishola

In her caption, the doting mum mentioned how fulfilling to watch how her little boy is growing up beautifully.

She went on to describe Boluwatife as a perfect gentleman. She wrote:

"It’s amazing to see how beautifully my lil man is growing ❤️Such a perfect gentleman."

See her post below:

Social media users react

wasehembadoon said:

"Lil man's maturity can't be ignored, how do you do it? You doing an amazing job dear."

ibibabes said:

"This is so Beautiful, more than you dream and pray, the Lord will do. God bless u guys."

queennuhuesq said:

"There's something about this boy. He'll be great and nothing will stand in the way of his greatness. His mother is doing a very good job ."

pamzy042 said:

"Baba get 4 but nah only 2 baba dey post."

joyc_e3441 said:

"See resemblance with our popsy."

africans_wake_up said:

"Well done Shola ! You're such a good good mum to him ! And I pray God almighty reward your effort abundantly ! God will bless him and make him greater than his dad ! In Jesus mighty name ! Amen ! ."

Wizkid shares first full photo of his second son with Jada P

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid took many fans and followers by surprise after sharing a rare photo of his second son with Jada.

The little man was captured alongside his elder brother, Zion, and many couldn't stop gushing over the photo.

"This baby look so much like wizkid ,see his daddy’s copy," one of the singer's fans wrote.

