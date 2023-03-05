A photo of internationally renowned Nigerian Afrobeat singer Wizkid has sparked reactions online

The tattoo on Wizkid's chin got people talking as fans were quick to ask what the artwork means and why he chose to draw such on his

After close inspection, it was realised that the character drawn on Wizkid's chin was a famous movie character, the 'Joker'

A photo of Wizkid and his son has gone viral online as something about it has stirred the attention of netizens.

Wizkid's new tattoo of the 'Joker' on his back chin has got people talking as netizens query why he drew a divisive character on his body.

A photo of Wizkid's new leg tattoo has gone viral. Photo credit: @wizkidayo

Some of Wizkid's fans even went further to query what the tattoo means and what value it is to him.

While many criticised Wizkid for tattooing the Joker's face on his body, some have tried to relate it to the singer's personality.

Tattoo caught attention after a photo of Wizkid and his third son, Zion, were seen together taking a stroll.

See the viral post of Wizkid's new chin tattoo below:

See the reactions that Wizkid's tattoo stirred online

@beauty_wellnessng:

"Na jada face be that ."

@nickiegoldee:

"I believe it's JOKER."

@castro.bigname7447:

"The tattoo mean say Wizkid join Illuminati."

@sil__ver23:

"E mean say when you nor mind your business you they resemble joker rubbish."

@daniel__.regha__:

"He sold his soul."

@iconik_meek:

"Daddy said y’all are jokers."

@ose_gud_life:

"E be like spider man uncle."

@samson_hush19:

"Abi make you call wizzy."

