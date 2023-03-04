Controversial singer Portable Zazu has shared a new video which hinted at him leaving the country after he caused commotion online

Portable had sparked reactions after he shared a new song where he referred to LP presidential candidate as a boy

In the video he shared, Portable flaunted his passport, which sparked another round of reactions from his followers

Hours after sparking reactions with a song where he referred to Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi as a boy, Street Pop singer Portable Zazu has shared a new video that hinted at him leaving the country.

In the video, Portable, who was seen at the airport while one of his songs played in the background, showed off his passport, which sparked reactions.

Portable shares video of him at the airport. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

He also shared clips of him on board a plane.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable Zazu’s video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many knocked the controversial singer. See some of the reactions below:

kopa.respect:

"Ajala nah traveller... sope o ti fo."

lospoligomas:

"Have a great trip. We are waiting for you in USA ❤️."

star_profile123:

"Mumu u insulted obi Abi???"

aje.entertainment001:

"Portable to the world Wahala Wahala Wahala."

chizzy_pounds1012:

"They go deport you come back immediately. Mumu man."

raymond_emily03:

"Before you go Dey say Obi is a boy make you remember say your Oga OBi Cubana na IGBO man from Anambra. No go wyne your destiny helper."

aremu_28;

"This guy Dey do like small piken why you Dey show us ur Passport now."

e_world_ventures:

"E don cast person wey no want him village people know sey he dey travel ."

pyromarlian999:

"Hope u don put better people for studio make dem no talk say na 70naira dem make o."

ylgiharkoredey:

"The only celebrity that walk alone ❤️."

itz_dotman_d_king:

"Nah only you dey travel ."

Portable mocks Peter Obi in new song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Afro-street pop artist Portable sparked severe concern online over a new song he just released.

The new track, Obi is a Boy, is a rendition of recent events of the 2023 presidential election.

In the song, Portable described Peter Obi as a small boy in politics compared to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng