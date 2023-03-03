Comedian MC Tagwaye has heavily shaded Peter and Paul Okoye who both supported LP’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi

Tagwaye and his twin brother posed with vice-president-elect, Shettima, and he mentioned how every candidate they endorse ends up winning elections

The entertainer said he doesn’t know where the PSquare brothers are getting their ‘twin powers’ from and netizens had mixed reactions

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Music superstars Paul and Peter Okoye continue to get subbed for their support of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the latest to take a swipe at them is MC Tagwaye.

The humour merchant took to his official Instagram page with a photo in which he and his twin brother were spotted with vice-president elect, Kashim Shettima of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

MC Tagwaye shades Psquare twins. Photo: @mc_tagwaye/@peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

In his caption, Tagwaye explained that there’s no candidate he and his twin brother have supported that didn’t end up victorious at the polls.

He described it as the ‘power of the twins while wondering where the PSquare brothers got their own powers from.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He wrote:

"There is no candidate we endorsed that has not won… Ask for the power of twins, I don’t know the one Psquare are using."

See his post below:

Nigerians react to Tagwaye’s post

rukkydidit said:

"But you endorsed Jack Rich e nor win, wetin happen?"

favourogee said:

"Why involving Psquare, if they drag u now u start blabbing.. Respect yourself pls."

ijaygrace said:

"Wetin concern twin and winning here?una don arrive na ."

dimkpachijioke said:

"Psquare no call your name oh na so Seun own start."

uneks20 said:

"Are you not ashamed of the outcome of your endorsement? Have some little shame please."

iamokenna said:

"You can update without shading anyone or joining issues. Peter, Paul & You’all are ibo brothers."

optimistic_kenzy said:

"Oga shut up! You endorse people who you know will use power of incumbency to rig election. If you want test your power, go and endorse a credible candidate without political structure. Stop talking like someone whose brain is filled with kunu."

Paul Okoye breaks silence amid Tinubu's win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Paul Okoye of Psquare music group broke his silence amid Bola Tinubu’s win at the 2023 presidential poll.

Paul, who is one of the celebrity supporters of Peter Obi, described the LP presidential candidate as the man who is changing the narratives.

The singer’s post, however, stirred mixed reactions online, and while many of his fans applauded him, some netizens dragged him.

Source: Legit.ng