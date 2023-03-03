Every election circle in Nigeria serves up a lot of drama and comical intricacies; however, some politicians are goated at it, like Dino Melaye's recent outburst at the election collation centre

Ace comedian AY Makun in his little way of dousing the tension of the just concluded 2023 election, re-enacted the Orubebe fiasco from the 2015 election circle after Dino's drama

Dino Melaye's outburst at the collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja was one of the highlights of the 2023 presidential elections

As the dust of the recently concluded 2023 Presidential election begins to settle, comics like AY Makun have started to extract content from some of the highlights of the contest and use it to bring some joy to the face of Nigerians.

A video clip shared on AY Makun's page of him and some of his comedian colleagues recreating the famous 2015 Orubebe drama at the INEC collation centre in Abuja has gone viral.

AY Makun stirs emotions online as he brings back his throwback video of him and other comedians recreating the Orubebe INEC collation centre drama in 2015. Photo credit:@aycomedian/@viableTv

Many have compared the Orubebe drama to the recent Dino Melaye fiasco at the INEC collation.

Relive the Orubebe moment through AY Makun's show below:

See how Nigerians reacted to AY Makun bringing back the Orubebe drama amidst Dino's own

@colonelikniw:

"Ayo, abeg post more of these, make person ease off the tension. Pressure too much abeg. Make we laugh small."

@uchejombo:

"The materials from this year heavy pass this one I didn’t even know I needed this laugh."

@missoatey:

"Ah I laughed so much in this episode. Please how can we watch it again... we definitely need another remake of this 2023 election in the next AY Live... because this election na scam... Forget this laughter, na cry I dey cry since."

@sneezemankind:

"You get too many classics for this department."

@angelaunique680:

" this helped my mental health."

@afashmark:

"Am not against laughter or comedy, but come guys this is one reason this old ppl don't take us serious."

@fatimahighueloesi:

"Na only God know how this year Easter comedy go be. Watch out for Dino's drama."

@donclever1:

"Boss AY, no be everything be cruise Ooo shea you get??? Let's remain calm and observe the action of our Leader, and not to make fun outta the situation."

@henry_oriji:

"Everything is a joke in Nigeria. The country is sinking day by day and all this lazy generation knows best is to make useless jokes out of every single event. I regret been part of this generation."

