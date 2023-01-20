Social media was held agog recently after the viral IG Live interview held between ace comic AY Makun and the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi

During the live conversation, AY asked the LP candidate how he has been able to keep up with his excruciatingly tight schedule travelling around Nigeria and even abroad

Peter Obi responded, noting that he was looking for a job, and wherever there is an interview he has to be there

The 2023 Presidential election is regarded by many as the make-or-break point of Nigeria and one of the leading candidates, Peter Obi, recently appeared on an IG Live session with popular comedian AY Makun.

Mr Peter Obi during his live conversation with AY Makun made a comment that seems to have struck a chord with many Nigerians on how he has been able to keep up with his extremely busy schedule.

Nigerians react to the viral IG session attended by Peter Obi and hosted by AY Makun. Photo credit: @aycomedian/@peterobigregory

Source: Instagram

The LP candidate noted that he would always make time to talk to the Nigerian people because he was seeking a job from them, which is to be the CEO of the country.

Mr Obi further explained that anyone who was seeking a job never gets tired of attending interviews, no matter where it could be taking place.

Watch the live interaction between AY Makun and Mr Peter Obi below:

See how netizens reacted to Peter Obi's live conversation with AY Makun

@therealawala:

"Even if you don’t like PO… There is just so much to learn and admire about him. His life and work ethics. Imagine him being our president... He is going to inspire millions of people to be great."

@ohh.range_ricky:

"He always have answers!!! How people prefer other candidates to Peter Obi is just beyond me."

@dean_essien:

"God please, help Nigerians have sense for once & think beyond personal gain & allegiance’s."

@cheemaoz:

"They said if Nigerians are spiritually aware, we will see that God has answered our prayers with PO."

@chinuaigwe:

"I hope all the people saying if we miss him all have their pvc and will vote accordingly."

@_thesapioo:

"I don’t understand why this election is still keenly contested. Are Nigerians blind."

@billibilly03:

"I will never vote for him sha."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that comedian Ayo Makun and singer Paul Okoye recently clashed on social media after the former made an unsatisfactory comment.

AY in his post made reference to three major presidential candidates in the upcoming general elections, and Okoye accused the comedian of ‘sitting on the fence’.

However, the comment didn’t go down well with AY who made it clear that there are entertainers who have done more work than he (Okoye) ahead of the elections.

Source: Legit.ng