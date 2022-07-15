Controversial Nollywood star Etinosa Idemudia has a special message for parents of male children, as a mother of a female child

The actress shared a post on her Instagram page charging parents to train their boy wards well, saying they owe it to parents with kids of the opposite gender

She noted that recently she has been noticing a lot of decadent mentality amongst Nigerian men, especially on Twitter

Outspoken Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia in a post on her social media handle has a particular message directed at parents of male kids.

The movie star wrote on Instagram that as a parent of a female child, mothers and fathers of young boys owe it to her and other parents with daughters to train their sons well.

Parents with male kids have to train their wards twice as much as female children Photo credit: @etinosaofficial

Source: Instagram

The screen diva who gave birth to her first daughter a couple of years ago seems worried about the current Nigerian men mentality.

She described the contemporary Nigerian man's mindset as "rada rada" which translates to "rubbish" in English from Yoruba.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She added that the decadent frame of mind can also be found now on Twitter. Before, she then went on to plead and pray against her girl child ever meeting such men.

Etinosa then captioned her post calling out other celebrities like herself with male youngsters and charging them to train their boys twice as much.

She wrote:

"People like @nma_kocha @ememinwang @francessben abeg abeg abeggggggg boys need marital training twice as much as ladies these days cos what!!!!!! The things I'm hearing Omo!!! Omo x 1000"

Read how netizens reacted to her post;

@angelaeguavoen

"Etin abeg. But na true you talk, a lot of these men lack better home training‍♀️"

@nma_kocha

"Oh yes I’m , you trust me, but I will collect groom price o"

@francessben

"My boy will grow up to be a perfect gentleman but gals go rush ooh, so train ur daughter oooh else she go chop breakfast "

@ememinwang

"Don't worry....I'm doing my part happily.❤️"

@joy.onyeka.5

"Something I wonder who raised this men"

@ogechi_chikezie

"It’s a pandemic. May God help us all Cos 80% of males out there, if not more, are nothing to desire at all. "

@naija_fashiondesigners

"One man once told me that he only needs to train his female kids because they are fragilee but as for the boys whatever they see out there is left for them that they can cope...do you know the annoying part? He has three boy"

Etinosa reveals her baby's face as mother and daughter grace the front cover of a magazine

Legit.ng recalls that controversial Nollywood star, Etinosa Idemudia, welcomed her child, a daughter to the world in December 2020, and it definitely was a surreal time for her.

The actress only later in 2021 took to social media to reveal her baby daughter's face for the first time.

Etinosa who opened up on the challenges she went through before becoming a mum put up a photo of her and her baby as they graced the front cover of a magazine.

Source: Legit.ng