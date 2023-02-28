Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli has taken to social media with a post assuring concerned fans and colleagues on the welfare of Chioma Akpotha

Oboli disclosed that she spent the night with the actress, who went through a traumatic experience at her polling unit on election day

According to Oboli, the actress is slowly coming around, and many flooded her comment section with more comforting words

Nollywood star Omoni Oboli, in a fresh Instagram post, has assured concerned friends, fans and colleagues that Chioma Akpotha is stable at the moment.

Recall Legit.ng earlier reported that Akpotha went through a traumatic experience at her polling unit on election day when thugs stormed the area to disrupt the voting process.

Actress Omoni Oboli visits Chioma Akpotha. Photo: @omonioboli/@chiomaakpotha

Source: Instagram

Akpotha courageously filmed the happenings on her mobile device and showed the world what was going on.

In her Instagram post, Oboli disclosed that she decided to visit the actress and spend the night with her.

According to her, Akpotha is “shaken but not defeated". She wrote:

“Spent the night with my one true love. My sister friend @chiomakpotha. My hero! One of the strongest women I know. She's ok guys. I know y'all have been worried.

"Shaken but not defeated. You fought for all of us! You have always been for the good of the people! Posterity will forever be kind to you and your children Nkem. We will NEVER forget!”

Oboli appreciated everyone who checked up on the actress while noting that she would be fine.

See her post below:

Fans react to Omoni Oboli’s post

udogera said:

“Omoni, thanks for the update. Please give her a big hug for me. Tell her we love her. Adakaibeya ka o bu. Ada na ata ukwu anu.”

maabyna_papabi said:

“God bless her immensely fashe deserves all the love and accolades bravo Chioma.”

amyogbasa said:

“Omoni thanks so much for this. You both mean so much to us. Give Chioma a warm hug for us from Aussie.”

pezokaj said:

“She is a hero, don't mind them pull them down, sited very far away digging in the past to look for skeletons like they are more perfect....we love you both you're Nigerias treasures.”

patberryy said:

“God bless you both for all your show of bravery, commitment and passion for our beloved country, Nigeria.”

Source: Legit.ng