Nigerian UK-based Pastor Tobi Adegboyega has finally opened up on why he hangs out with celebrities, among others, who many refer to as worldly

Pastor Tobi stressed that he is following the ministry of Jesus Christ, who showed love to everyone irrespective of their status

The London based pastor added that his method has been working for him while revealing that more than 2000 people have accepted Christ through his ministry this year

Popular Nigerian UK-based cleric Tobi Adegboyega has repeatedly been criticised for his regular hangouts with celebrities.

Recently, Pastor Tobi’s church choir performed Ku Lo Sa with Nigerian singer Oxlade and it was met with mixed reactions from the Nigerian Christian community online.

Pastor Tobi says his ministry has converted more than 2000 people to Christ this year. Credit: @tobiadegboyega

Pastor Tobi speaks about his ministry

In a recent video he shared via his Instagram page, the cleric defended his act of frolicking with celebrities while adding that he was following the ministry of Jesus Christ, which was centred on love for everyone irrespective of their status.

“We live Christ, it’s called love, we take everyone in (like Christ would do in Zaccheus etc), we show kingdom (lifestyle) and teach people how to have that lifestyle,” he said.

Pastor Tobi said his method has been working for years as he revealed that more than 2000 people have come to the altar to accept Christ this year.

Internet users react

eniola_badmus:

"Loud it."

iam_benchimaco:

"Religion is the mature problem of Africans ✅ please continue preaching it to emancipate us."

akinlolujekins

"...hustlers took the stage & problems increased ✍."

iammelchizedek:

"Religion thrives where poverty rules."

Solomon Buchi speaks about the kind of association Pastor Tobi keeps

UK-based clergyman Tobi Adegboyega continues to cause controversy both on and offline, and Solomon Buchi couldn't help but react to the clergy's method.

In a lengthy post on Facebook, the writer called out the pastor on his method of preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ.

According to Buchi, Pastor Tobi is no man of God but rather wears the label like a costume.

