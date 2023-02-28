Fast-rising Nigerian singer Omah Lay has sparked reactions online with an unusual post he shared online recently

The Afrobeat artiste, in an unusual fashion, wrote on his Twitter handle that Jesus would need to come on Instagram live and shoot himself in the head for Nigeria

People have responded to the post saying Omah Lay was reacting to the Nigerian elections and how they turned out; however, some have accused the singer of talking under the influence

Young, fast-rising Nigerian singer Omah Stanley Dibia, known as Omah Lay, has sparked reactions.

Omah, in a viral tweet shared on his social media page, called on Jesus to come on his Instagram live and shoot himself in the head to save Nigeria.

Nigerian singer Omah Lay gets dragged online for making a blasphemous comment about Jesus Christ. Photo credit: omah_lay/@getty

Source: Instagram

However, Nigerians have reacted to the post by the singer and slammed him for blasphemy.

See Omah Lay's post about Jesus that's got people talking below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Netizens react to Omah Lay's post calling on Jesus to kill himself again for Nigeria's sake

@ms_monginda:

"The w*ed way this one dey smoke don dey affect him brain."

@drealbolaji999:

"Means Even Jesus can’t save Nigeria."

@okohnnamani:

"Make una put eyes for this guy, Na so madness take dey start."

@avery_regina_:

"Person wey tiwa savage break the heart."

@gloryriches970:

"Na only Jesus Nigeria need now oh."

@johnpato_li:

"The fact say many people for this comment section no understand wetin he mean."

@lilteji97_:

"All this blasphemy and y'all think its cool."

@love__of__my__life01:

"This is blasphemy!!"

Omah Lay leaves many worried as he rants about his ex-lover in video of him overseas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular singer Stanley Omah, better known as Omah Lay, caused a social stir with a video he shared on his Instagram page.

The Soso crooner, who seemed emotionally agitated, was seen on the streets in the United States as he wondered why his ex-lover jilted him despite his 'good looks'.

Many of his colleagues, fans and followers have reacted differently to the video, as many perceived all was not well with him.

Source: Legit.ng