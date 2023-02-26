Popular Nigerian pastor Jerry Eze has reacted to the 2023 presidential elections which took place on Saturday, February 25

Pastor Jerry in his statement linked the election to biblical passage as he revealed an Angel monitored polling unites

He added that same Angel was the one who slapped King Herod in the bible which stirred reactions online

A Nigerian Pastor, Jerry Eze, who is the founder of Streams of Joy International, Nigeria, has shared his take about the 2023 presidential elections.

The cleric in a tweet via his official Twitter handle issued a warning as he revealed that angels were busy monitoring the results of the 2023 presidential election.

He also revealed what the Angel did to King Herod in the bible, indicating a similar scenario could befall anyone who refused to take heed.

In his words:

“The Angel that slapped Herod is presently monitoring Polling Units and Election results around Nigeria.”

Netizens react to Pastor Jerry Eze’s tweet

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

nellynells__:

"Angel Michael to be precise make them collect woto woto."

lavivia25:

"We need more Angels Pastor please keep praying for@more Angels to come ."

stanbnx:

"I think the angels are the youths, they are making sure their votes are counted and secured."

__sweet_annie:

"As my pastor talk na so e be o!!! miracle no dey tire Jesus."

sharon.chigozirim:

"What God cannot doesn’t exist."

mariam_oyakhilome:

"Only those that have had an encounter wld understand what he is saying. The comments are really annoying,una no get faith?"

psych_e_xliv:

"Pastor, one Angel cannot do this alone…."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"Angel wotowoto na im name…You do anyhow, you collect!"

nenye_nenye__:

"We Don't need This Kind talk now Abeg."

adaugou007:

"Which yeye angel??! Go out and perform your civic duty. Protect your votes. Leave angels out of this matter! ."

