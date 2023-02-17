Ace Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has sparked reactions online after she shared a clip on her social media page of a bouquet of roses from an admirer

In the caption of the video clip, Tiwa Savage tagged the young, fast-rising singer Omah Lay as the young admirer that sent her the flowers

This isn't the first time Omah Lay has got people talking online with his show of affection towards the older female singer

A controversial discussion has gone viral online social media after a video clip shared by singer Tiwa Savage of the bouquet of roses she received from Omah Lay for Valentine's went viral.

Tiwa Savage shared videos of the flowers on her Insta-story while tagging the younger male singer with an emoji face expressing shock and excitement.

Reactions trail viral clip shared online by Tiwa Savage of the roses she received from Omah Lay for Valentine's day. Photo credit: @tiwasavage/@omah_lay

Source: Instagram

This isn't the first time Omah Lay has expressed affection and admiration. A while back, Omah Lay changed his profile image on Twitter to a photo of Tiwa Savage. And once publicly declared that he loved her.

However, some Nigerians in the social media community frown on the show of affection between Tiwa Savage and Omah Lay, tagging it as unhealthy.

See videos of the bouquet Omah Lay sent to Tiwa Savage:

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip of roses sent to Tiwa Savage by Omah Lay

@dehinde_31:

"One day Tiwa go kuku reach my side too."

@im_henryvee:

"It a free world , to love someone is not a crime ‍♂️❤️❤️."

@don_spencer32:

"I think this guy like mama."

@big_stellz24:

"The flowers are just too beautiful."

@tiqermira:

"He definitely knows what he is doing."

@_kohbamz:

"No be so ASAP Rocky take do Rihanna oooo.

@officialdeedollar:

"Tiwa go reach everybody make una Dey calm down."

@iam_emmatexgraphixx:

"Meself fall for mama."

@lampardkay:

"hmmm when mama like youngy this guy too wan use style try him luck.. lol."

Source: Legit.ng