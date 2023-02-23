Nigerian singer Omah Lay recently shared a video of him outside the country, which has left many worried

Omah Lay, in the video, was seen speaking on the streets as he sent a message to an ex-girlfriend, who jilted him

Many of his colleagues as well as fans and followers have reacted differently to the video, as many perceived all was not well with him

Popular singer, Stanley Omah, better known as Omah Lay, has caused a stir on social media with a video he shared on his Instagram page.

The Soso crooner, who seems to be emotionally agitated, was seen on the streets in the United States as he wondered why his ex-lover jilted him despite his ‘good looks’.

Omah Lay shares new video of him abroad. Credit: @omah_lay

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Celebrities, fans react to Omah Lay’s video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

d_gholdie:

"Are you sure this guy is alright? I feel this guy is going through a lot right now."

lordlamba:

"Who offend my omahlay."

mimi_luxree:

"I no understand my fav again o."

agentoflaughter:

"Hewww....it seems like it has happened."

sadeekjr:

"Are you sure soso took your pain ? ."

topgirl_rietta:

"Omah lay is going through a lot It’s obviously written on him But some people keeps commenting cute."

iam_slimcase:

"Hope all is well Bruv ❤️."

boy__izy

"Brother soso ."

myrakanyenda:

"Omah lay i believe you have a loving heart that someone really destroyed it but that's how life is, don't look down on yourself you are cute and smart."

elegant_slayers:

"Soso you had just 1 job."

sima__xx:

"Big loss."

efewarriboy3:

"Omah lay Abeg Election na Saturday. Allow us focus. On Sunday we go find you back bro."

lil5iveofficial:

"You go dey trust woman."

Omah Lay calls out colleagues

Omah Lay in a tweet subtly called out his colleagues over how they have decided not to support him.

The Soso crooner also added that even those he sees as inspiration in the industry refused to lend a hand of support to him.

"Dem no dey gree support me because them dey fear haha! even my so-called biggest inspirations all of them join."

Source: Legit.ng