Actress Destiny Etiko has heavily clamped down on fellow movie star, Eniola Badmus, over a recent post shared online

Badmus posted pictures showing a stack of customized ‘kampala’ materials and announced that it would be the uniform of the day for Tinubu’s swearing-in ceremony

Etiko called Badmus names, and she eventually returned with a response, attempting to set the records straight

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko wasn’t miserly with her words as she heavily clamped down on her colleague, Eniola Badmus.

This comes after Badmus took to her Instastory channel with a photo announcing the distribution of customized ‘kampala’ fabrics ahead of the swearing-in ceremony for Bola Ahmed Tinubu if he emerges as the next president.

Destiny Etiko lampoons Eniola Badmus over Tinubu swearing-in 'aso-ebi'. Photo: @eniola_badmus/@destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

Etiko shared a screenshot of the post on her Instagram page while describing the actress as ‘useless and senseless’.

See her post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Social media users react to Etiko's post

zicsaloma said:

"My sister, I shock too. All these things happening means nothing to them. Just interested in him being declared winner even if people are being K*lled and the country is on fire. Sentiment over logic."

marysilver_onyi said:

"This too can be used against them. It's one of the evidences that they rigged this election. How did she know they'll win that she already got the asheobi down for sale?"

fizz_herbal_skincare said:

"Why is eniola always being too forward what the hell is wrong with her na why not wait for him to win first you just like doing I too know don’t worry one of this days your body go tell you."

cent_affordables said:

"They already know their winner even before announcements,, another evidence."

ify_oma1 said:

"Eniola is the most useless girl in Yoruba land. Na why she run go announce death of ifeanyi Apka Akpu 2000."

Eniola Badmus responds

Also taking to the comment section to clear the air, Badmus warned Etiko not to come after her as the picture she posted was just 'cruise'.

"Aunty don't come for me o, you are not UBER. That post na just cruise o, Don't take too serious o. Na copied cruise."

Eniola Badmus bags appointment on APC presidential campaign council

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Eniola Badmus happily shared the news of her latest appointment in the APC.

The Omo Ghetto actress bagged a new political position in Tinubu and Shettima's campaign team as a member of the creative arts.

Badmus shared a letter confirming her appointment via her Instastory channel but stayed mum on her main Instagram page.

Source: Legit.ng