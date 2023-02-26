Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli was at her polling unit throughout midnight as she refused to leave until the counting of votes was done

The actress also had her first meal of Banga soup and starch at her polling unit at past 1 am on Sunday, February 26

Many of her colleagues and fans have since taken to her comment section to applaud her persistency

Popular moviemaker Omoni Oboli has shared a video of her having her first meal of Banga soup and starch at her polling unit.

The actress, who had remained at her polling unit all through the night, could be seen eating with a smile on her face at past 1 am.

Omoni Oboli shares video of her eating Banga and starch at her polling unit. Credit: @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video, she wrote:

“My goodness! The oil on my face is more than the oil in the banga soup My first meal at past 1am and it was such a good meal! God bless @taradurotoye she said since you won’t remove your eyes from ballot box, I will bring the food to you! Banga and starch with freshly squeezed watermelon juice It’s almost 2am now and in a little over an hour, I would have been up for 24 hours. We are here till all counting is done and upload takes place #NigeriaDecides2023 #NigeriaElections2033 PS: Fit fam in the mud! ♀️.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Omoni Oboli's video

See some of the reactions below:

uchejombo:

"The sweat. The wahala. The strength."

inidimaokojie:

"Wow!!!!! God bless you ."

nuelcyblaq:

"It’s cool but it’s not funny. The time, the sweat and strength these our mothers are putting to ensure they secure tie for us all. May it not be in vain in Jesus name . Your energy is unmatched and won’t go unnoticed ."

iammumpraise:

"Thank you is not enough all i can say is God bless you and your family."

king_onyeze:

"God bless you and u really look stressed out chai a new Nigeria is coming this time."

anthonymonjaro:

".... Haaa...as urhobo people fo talk "shooop my sista" belle no dey grow overnight ."

Source: Legit.ng