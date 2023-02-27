Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Pere Egbi has taken to social media with a promise to deal with corrupt Nigerian politicians

The actor in his tweet noted that these men like to go to the US, and after rigging the February 25 election, he knows they will travel

Pere has taken it upon himself to send these bad politicians back to Nigeria, and different reactions have followed his tweet

Former Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Pere Egbi, stirred reactions on Twitter after he revealed what he would do to politician rigging elections.

The actor, in his tweet, noted that these men have nothing to offer the country, and after rigging the election, they will travel to the US because they like to visit the country.

Pere vows to send Nigerian politicians back home Photo credit: @pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

He has promised to chase such politicians back to Nigeria if he sees them.

"Make I catch one of these Nigerian politicians when dey rig election first for Yankee…. Shebi una like to come Yankee well well. I go pursue una go back to where una come from! Asswipes. Pieces of sh*it, as*sho*les with nothing to offer."

View the tweet below:

Netizens react to Pere's tweet

@ThomaSenesie:

"I understand pere’s anger. Everytime you are tempted to hope and believe in your African countries something will happen that will make you feel hurt and reconsider. It makes you lose confidence in the system, hate the oppressors and really feel it is better with other races."

@Daughte56817486:

"If you can do this for us, God will bless your generation."

@BankoleSeun18:

"Yankee na ur papa county nahh mumu."

@HartPeab:

"Start from sending their kids abroad back to Nigeria."

@OgNewman7:

"I was saying this the other time. Is it that they and their family are invincible there too or they roll with security?"

@ngagehenry:

"Dem sabi come for medical or tourism. Me if I catch anyone for train, just immediately the train stop for any train station I go blow am for eye come down run."

