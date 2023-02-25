Popular rapper Falz was reported attacked at Ikate, Lekki, Lagos state, where he had gone to cast his vote

The report, which went viral on social media, sparked reactions from netizens, who expressed displeasure

However, in a recent statement, Falz revealed he was fine and had gotten his phone back; he added he was yet to vote

Popular Nigerian rapper and comic actor Folarin Falana better known as Falz, trended on Twitter after a report went viral that he and some voters were attacked at Ikate, Lekki, Lagos state, where they had gone to vote.

The report added that Falz’s phone was seized from him, which sparked reactions online as many expressed displeasure.

Falz confirms he is okay. Credit: @falzthebahdguy

Source: Instagram

See some of the reactions from netizens over the report of Falz’s phone being seized below:

Falz gives update

In the latest post via his Instastory, Falz appreciated his many fans who checked up on him as he added that was fine.

The rapper further revealed he had been handed his phone and was yet to vote.

He wrote:

“Thanks to everyone checking. I'm fine, Got my phone back as well. Still waiting to vote.”

See his post below:

Netizens react to Falz's update

See some of the reactions below:

enviableresources:

"There should be a petition to arrest Mc-Oluomo."

swizzjackson:

"So he never even still vote, na waooo 9ja what’s happening? They can’t rig this election cause we already know the winner. If Kano like make them thumbprint 1 year pikin give am voters card there plans will all fail, old cargos with old strategies.."

mr_danielo1:

"Why did you take your phone to a polling unite in the first place? I thought this guy studied law. No Electronic devices are allowed to any voting units except authorized."

bigdiamond247:

"Oga falz safe ur head first oooo it is well."

ngiethriftstore:

"Please vote, don't mind them."

Brain Jotter shares his experience on his search for his polling unit

Ace Instagram comedian Brain Jotter shared a video of himself in the company of friends and colleagues as they roamed the streets of Lekki to locate their pooling unit.

Brain Jotter, in his search, noted that he was relentless in his mission until he found his polling unit.

"so we been choose VGC wey be our nearest unit but when ben check they say na phase one, we move."

Source: Legit.ng