Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe, does not seem to be enjoying her return to Nigeria after a few days in Maldives

Taking to social media, the movie star considered returning to the luxury destination as she complained about the naira scarcity problem in Nigeria

To illustrate her point, the actress shared a funny TikTok video that raised a series of equally hilarious comments

It appears popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, is considering returning to Maldives after facing the many challenges in Nigeria.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star, who recently returned from a fancy vacation on the luxurious island, lamented over the naira scarcity in Nigeria.

She shared a funny TikTok video of herself riding a ‘cartoon’ bike and used it to illustrate how she would return to Maldives.

Mercy Aigbe vows to run back to Maldives over naira scarcity, funny video trends. Photos: @realmercyaigbe

In her caption, she wrote:

“Abeg nobody should beg me oh. Because this Nigeria pass Jagajaga! No cash, internet banking no network, atm transactions declined cos no network! As in!”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Mercy Aigbe considers going back to Maldives after experiencing naira scarcity

Shortly after the actress posted her video, a number of fans took to her comment section to react. Many of them told her not to run away. Read some of their comments below:

o___folake:

“Murife don’t run.”

chinyere_reginald:

“Despite all God is still blessing you for the jagajaga country. That should count for something. In everything give thanks to God and bless the land that is blessing you.”

tiara_agada:

“Why u come back self … if na me i for no come.”

officialrollykay:

“Go momma if I had the opportunity I will japa too.”

hotkhafe:

“You forgot to mention decline and getting debited with no reversal ‍♀️ But still you go nowhere.”

Mercy Aigbe continues enjoyment with boo in Maldives

Mercy Aigbe caused a social media buzz as she continued to post beautiful videos from her trip to Maldives with her husband, Kazim ‘Adekaz’ Adeoti.

The celebrity couple had travelled to the fancy destination ahead of Valentine’s Day, and Adekaz’s first wife, Funsho, took to social media to recall that it was supposed to be their 20th wedding anniversary.

Despite Funsho’s emotional social media post, Aigbe did not seem to let it affect her enjoyment.

