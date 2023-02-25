BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Pere Egbi, has caused a buzz on social media over his recent post on the ongoing Nigerian presidential election

Taking to his Twitter page, the reality show star and Peter Obi supporter promised to return his US passport if the Labour Party candidate wins

Pere’s tweet on returning his American passport and joining the Nigerian military got a lot of people talking

BBNaija star, Pere Egbi, got a lot of people talking after promising to return his US passport over the ongoing Nigerian presidential election.

Taking to his Twitter page, Pere who is a member of the US military and also a supporter of Peter Obi, said that if the Labour Party presidential candidate wins the election, he will return his American passport.

Not stopping there, Pere added that he will also join the Nigerian military and teach them a few things if the presidential election outcome favors Peter Obi.

He wrote:

“If Peter Obi wins today, I would gladly return my U.S passport and then get involved with the Nigerian military, teach em a few things here and there. Go and cast that vote for Obi today!”

It is no longer news that a foreign passport is highly coveted by many Nigerians and Pere’s promise to return his US passport if Peter Obi becomes Nigeria’s president got a lot of people talking. Read some of their comments below:

shes_ayobami:

“If I hear sey you return Yankee passport .”

richmanswife__:

“If he wins, it means the election wasn’t rigged and what’s the probability of that happening? It’s very slim but still we cast our vote for Peter Obi today! Mama, Papa, Pikin ✊.”

nohpheesat:

“Y'all be capping a lot, Just go out nd vote, stop chasing clout talmbout what u would do.”

michelledera:

“Go out and vote oga.. Use those skills to cast your vote.”

zarq_o2:

“No offense but who could see the sarcasm in what this nig*ga just said?….hmmmm.”

theafobaje:

“Teach them a few things here and there” like the General that you are ”

darasimi_mne:

“Which kind lie be this .”

Actress Omoni Oboli storms polling unit at 6am

Popular Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has decided to exercise her right to vote like many other Nigerian citizens on February 25, 2023.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star posted a video of herself at her polling unit as early as 6am with a few other voters.

In the video, the movie star addressed other Nigerians with PVCs and urged them to also come out and vote as Nigeria decides her next set of leaders.

According to Omoni, it is a sin to stay at home and not vote today if you have a voter’s card. She added that it was not a day for sitting at home and eating like Christmas.

Source: Legit.ng