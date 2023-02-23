Popular Nollywood actor, Frederick Leonard, has taken to social media to react to Nigerians in diaspora who want to participate in the 2023 presidential election

The movie star shared a series of photos of such Nigerians travelling back to the country to vote for Peter Obi

Frederick expressed his pride in them as he wished them luck in their endeavours during the election

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Popular Nigerian actor, Frederick Leonard, just like many others, has reacted to the upcoming 2023 presidential election.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star addressed the Nigerians in diaspora who were travelling back into the country to vote.

Freddie shared a series of posts from these abroad-based Nigerians with photos of them either at the airport or already inside the aeroplane as they travelled back to vote for Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Actor Frederick Leonard reacts as Nigerians abroad travel back to vote Peter Obi. Photos: @freddieleonard

Source: Instagram

Taking to the caption of the post, the Nollywood star commended their efforts and wished them the best of luck. According to him, seeing their posts was so touching.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He wrote:

“Now This is So Touching.. Please Vote LABOUR PARTY on 25th of February

"Vote PETER OBI I Wish All #OBIDIENTs Across The world the Best of Luck On the Polls,

"May Our LABOUR NOT be in Vain. At This point, I say Heavenly Father, Take the Wheel.”

See his post below:

Netizens react to photos of Nigerians abroad travelling back to vote Peter Obi

The photos of some Nigerians in diaspora travelling back home to vote for the Labour Party’s presidential candidate raised a series of reactions. Read some of their comments below:

dearestrose01:

“God pls protect this people and let them go back safe and sound plssss. I cover them with the precious blood of Jesus. They will have no reasons to regret their coming, pls say amen.”

nicegirl.eu:

“May the Lord take you all back safely, nothing missing and nothing broken. May you not regret coming. Amen!”

alaereselky:

“No matter the outcome of this elections, I’m proud of my fellow Nigerian youths, I’m emotional now #peterobiforpresident and I’m not Igbo.”

nkeaguson:

“As many that will travel just to cast their votes on Saturday, Lord please protect them all and grant them journey mercies. May our labour not be in vain. May Peter Obi succeed .”

her_majesty_adikwu:

“God protect all of dem coming back home and keep dem safe.”

Youths chant Peter Obi's name at Ned Nwoko campaign rally

Meanwhile, Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, trended on social media after a video from one of his campaigns went viral.

With just a few days to the election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) politician addressed a crowd of Nigerian youths as he tried to convince them to vote for his party.

However, the youths seemed to have other ideas in mind. As Nwoko shouted ‘PDP’ to the crowd, they responded by chanting Peter Obi’s name.

Source: Legit.ng