Actress Toyin Abraham’s husband and actor Kolawole Ajeyemi has sent a message to Nigerians ahead of the 2023 presidential election

Kolawole Ajeyemi appealed to Nigerians to vote wisely and stay out of trouble during the election process

The actor’s advice has, however, stirred different reactions, as many believe he should have sent it to his wife instead

Nollywood actor Kolawole Ajeyemi who is married to popular actress Toyin Abraham has sent a piece of advice to Nigerians hours before the 2023 presidential election.

Ajeyemi, in a statement via his Instagram account, advised Nigerians to vote wisely as whoever they vote for determines what would happen in the country in the next four to eight years.

Toyin Abraham's hubby advises Nigerians to stay way from trouble during election.



He also appealed to Nigerians to avoid trouble and not sell their votes.

In his words:

“Election is on Saturday, So, I hope we all vote wisely and don’t forget whoever we vote for now determines what happens to all of us throughout the next 4 to 8 years and please, stay out of trouble during the election and don’t sell your votes for money cause the money they use to buy your votes now won’t last for 4 years so please let’s vote wisely and stay safe. GOD Bless Nigeria .”

Netizens react to Kolawole Ajewole’s advice

iamfa831:

"Tell your greedy wife not to sell out your son future to bad government."

uniqueofotokun99:

"How wish your wife can do same thing than telling us she want to vote tinubu."

_kuyeke:

"Oga who dey fight now abeg face front of you no get anything to post."

nens.co:

"Tell ur greedy wife sir."

jesuyonfresh:

"Mr oga why can you advice your wife ."

brill_ayo:

"Same thing you should have told your wife. na Tinubu Family go dey watch una Movies henceforth... Make election go first."

ysbash38:

" na wetin ur wife suppose do be dis, u be man ❤️❤️ next time I go watch her movie cos of you."

tolu_xxv:

"Go collect your wife pvc keep till Sunday."

Toyin Abraham meets Tinubu after declaring support for him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham trended on social media after meeting the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Toyin took to her social media timeline on Wednesday, February 22, to share pictures of herself, Tinubu and Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at an event.

The mother of one revealed it was her first time meeting Tinubu, and he shared with her the methodology he would use to tackle the country's challenges.

