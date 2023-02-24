Life has turned around for Yoruba actress Adedola Aderonke known as Ashabi Olorisha as she finally becomes an American citizen

The movie star shared the testimony on her Instagram page and revealed the significant moment her papers came through

Fans and colleagues of the actress took to the comment section of her post with congratulatory messages and well wishes

Eight days after her birthday, God gave actress Adedola Aderonke aka Ashabi Olorisha another reason to be full of praises for him.

The movie star joyfully took to social media to announce that she finally became an American citizen.

Netizens congratulate actress Ashabi Olorisha Photo credit: @ashabi_olorisha_official

Source: Instagram

"Exactly 8 days after my birthday, I was officially named in America. It has always been God almighty's doings in my life."

Ashabi shared a gratitude post for God and the numerous ways he has come through for her.

She wrote:

"l am a living testimony of God almighty's glorious doings! Humm... It ends in glorious praise o. Grateful. Aderonke Adedola Omo daddi-God."

See the post below:

In another post sighted online, the actress was seen proudly showing off her papers after her confirmation.

See photos below:

Netizens congratulate Ashabi Olorisha

temitopetijani1:

"Congratulations ma."

arewa_iyonuoluwa_ajikemiowon:

"Congratulations momma ❤️"

queenbanke:

"Supper happy to see you overcoming those tough edges unhurt, looking radiant and ever gorgeously looking. God of wonders will continue to do marvelous things in your life."

yemeco_classic_:

"Congratulations ooo Omo Biden welcome o"

queenbanke:

"You paid so dearly for this great achievement and all I can say is “ Thank God cos it sure is ended in praise!"

bosealaoo:

"Congratulations mama."

claraibhwade005:

"Big Congratulations to her ❤️"

misturaasunramu:

"Congratulations momma."

oluwayemisijayeola:

"Congratulations my sister."

Source: Legit.ng