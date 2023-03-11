Cynthia Morgan has taken to social media to share her experience with a guy she used to crush on

The ex-musician posted on her Instagram Story about how his poor hygiene made her lose interest

Several internet users who saw the post have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

It certainly goes down on Cynthia Morgan's Instagram page under the handle, @trulymadrina.

The retired Nigerian singer recently opened up about a crush she once had on a guy.

According to her, all of that changed when she visited his home and spent a week with him.

In the post, she revealed that she noticed he only showered after every two days.

She stated that she stopped having feelings for him after the shocking discovery about his hygiene.

Check out the post below:

Internet users react to Cynthia Morgan's post about a crush

gentle_kingg:

"How come you spend two days in his house and he didn’t know he is your crush,Abi na client him be?wey you come Dey love up."

nwamama25:

"You never hear say too much shower dey diminish essential body Oil. Dey Play."

kingsley_vb:

"Truthfully some guys no Dey even bath… especially those darkskinned geez… Dey will just wear perf n move; e shock me wen I monitor this particular guy for 1week bros no bath at all straight; I try advise am gee no gree, I feel it’s upbringing becox it’s so disgusting."

kestrel_musik:

"Lol 80 percent of guys have surely skipped a day without bathing we get away with it "

cutebookey:

"It’s a normal tin now. Most guys don’t bathe daily."

Source: Legit.ng