Nollywood actor RMD has taken to social media with a photo taken over twenty years ago

The movie star took fans down memory lane to the iconic Diamond Ring movie with Sola Sobowale and TV host, Teju Babyface

While some fans gushed over how well RMD and Sola Sobowale have aged, others reminisced about the movie

A photo taken over twenty years ago has proven that veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD has always been a fine man.

The actor worked on one of Nollywood's epic movies Diamond Ring with veteran actress Sola Sobowale and TV host Teju Babyface.

RMD shares throwback photo on Instagram Photo credit: @mofedamijo

Source: Instagram

RMD and Babyface leaned on Sobowale, who looked as stunning as ever as they posed with another unidentified lady in the photo.

The actor captioned the post:

“How time flies” na this picture be that so , taken over 20 years ago shuuu. My dearest aburo @solasobowale & see as @tejubabyfaceoyelakin resemble small pikin."

See the post below:

Netizens react to RMD's throwback photo

okeariyibi:

"Wow! You all are like fine wine❤️❤️❤️"

ayovincentmusic:

"This picture brings Diamond ring to mind."

dikekelechi49:

"Omo I don old o. This Diamond ring movie feels like a lifetime ago. Awesome awesome movie."

haybeeliiizle:

"Diamond Ring, this was the movie where i fell in love with Aunty Shola, the drama she displayed ehn "

estherpirena:

"We haven't forgotten you pastor Ken somebody tag Monic I just need the bottle she used to cage him ☺️"

orekiscfr:

"Omo we don dey old oooo ... 20years now now How time flies... Then Coke was 3naira ooo bread 1naira."

meddeen250:

"It appears this pic is from the movie "The Diamond Ring," and that is your most impressive movie in my view. That was prime RMD."

bakre_esq:

"@solasobowale OBA maintaining beauty since yesteryears "

