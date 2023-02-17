Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, seems to only be focused on having a good time with her husband, Kazim Adeoti, in Maldives

The celebrity couple jetted out to the beautiful island for their Valentine baecation and it got people talking

Kazim’s first wife, Funsho, recently remembered their 20th anniversary while her husband was overseas with the actress

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe has caused a social media buzz as she continues to post beautiful videos from her trip to Maldives with her husband, Kazim ‘Adekaz’ Adeoti.

The celebrity couple had travelled to the fancy destination ahead of Valentine’s Day and Adekaz’s first wife, Funsho, took to social media to recall that it was supposed to be their 20th wedding anniversary.

Despite Funsho’s emotional social media post, Mercy Aigbe did not seem to let it affect her enjoyment.

Mercy Aigbe continues to enjoy in Maldives after husband's first wife remembered their 20th anniversary. Photos: @realmercyaigbe

Taking to her official Instagram page, the actress posted a new video of herself with Adekaz still having a good time in Maldives. The video captured them in their fancy apartment located in the middle of the sea.

See Mercy Aigbe’s video below:

Nigerians react as Mercy Aigbe continues to enjoy Maldives amid husband’s 1st wife’s 20th anniversary post

A number of social media users reacted to Mercy Aigbe’s new video in different interesting ways. Read some of their comments below:

just_nasri:

“He reach make that other wife cry, me wey no b the man wife Sef sober.”

ayomi_homeessentials:

“Oppression yi po ma”

chiamakacherish2:

“Nawa ooo”

daratylo:

“Me☕️: She is Enjoying d ambient fresh air and sea breeze with her ❤️LOHL Meanwhile Nigerian jobless gbeborun and gboromideleru are fighting themselves on InstGram and Facebook defending ex wife. E ma lo mind business yin gbogbo . ”

__dier_soft:

“If pepper was a person ”

olurhemy1:

“Life just happens, enjoy your happy times, Let God's will be done in our lives, its their life , People grow apart too and tastes, priorities sometimes change , we can learn not to be judgemental....”

jennikaay:

“If I don't care was a human”

riskayaholaniyi:

“She's just enjoying her life unapologetically ni. Don't see it as oppressing ”

adedayobalikisadenike:

“Aunty MERCY is good to enjoy life o, but still good if will seat and think if am in the shoe of first wife nko? That's what will call conscience. Hmmm this man can still marry single lady tomorrow hmmm.”

Mercy Aigbe's senior wife clears the air on 20th wedding anniversary post

Media executive, Kazim Adeoti’s first wife, Funsho, has taken to social media with a comment setting the records straight and erasing misconceptions that may be brewing in public.

Apparently, the businesswoman had reacted to a video compilation of her and Adeoti, while mentioning how they would have been celebrating their 20th anniversary if things were fine between them.

She however cleared the air and noted that she was not celebrating the 20th anniversary because even though they were still legally married, she was separated from Adekaz.

