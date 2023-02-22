Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, recently had a large crowd of youths chanting Peter Obi’s name to him

The PDP politician was on one of his campaign rounds with his actress wife when the youths started to shout Peter Obi’s name

The video went viral on social media and raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, is now trending on social media after a video from one of his campaigns went viral.

With just a few days to go to the election, the PDP politician addressed a crowd of Nigerian youths as he tried to convince them to vote for his party.

However, the youths seemed to have other ideas in mind. As Nwoko shouted ‘PDP’ to the crowd, they responded by continuing to chant Peter Obi’s name.

Video trends as Nigerian youths chant Peter Obi's name at Ned Nwoko's PDP campaign. Photos: @regina.daniels, @firstladyship (Twitter)

In the video, Ned quickly lost control of the crowd as the crew tried to caution the youths to stop their chanting. Regina was also spotted seating at the high table and observing as the situation unfolded.

See the viral clip below:

Netizens react as youths chant Peter Obi’s name during Ned Nwoko’s PDP campaign

The video from the event soon made the rounds online and raised a series of mixed reactions from social media users. Read some of their comments below:

takeoversclothings:

“I hope they just don’t know his name but to also remember the party and the party logo . We are obediently obedient.”

royal_godwin1:

“Obi is a movement! This is who we are! Obi is the New Nigeria .”

moraetue_mary:

“Dem never see nothin', dem go see somethin' When I enter for the club, you go turn big thing .”

ede_tee:

“I think people do this for clout, because i dont get how you will go for Party A’s rally and be chanting another person‍♀️.”

obfranklinart:

“Even Regina couldn’t help but was laughing .”

onyifresh:

“Yes ooooooo give us Obi! Obi Obi Obi oooooooooooooo.”

joynnk0512:

“Is not by shouting peter obi, shey una get PVC ?”

sinna2:

“Wahala this is so embarrassing.”

bitcoin_chief:

“Social media will disrupt things.”

We'll hold you responsible - Reactions as Regina Daniels campaigns for Ned Nwoko

It is no longer news that Ned Nwoko is the PDP senatorial candidate for Delta North and his wife, Regina Daniels, has made sure to put her full support behind him.

On her official Instagram page, the mother of two shared a video where she gave a moving speech on why her husband should be voted in.

Regina impressed a number of netizens with her campaign video for her husband as many of them noted that she spoke well. A few others however seemed skeptical about voting for her husband.

