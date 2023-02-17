N ollywood star Tonto Dikeh broke the internet when she wished her ex-husband’s first wife Bimbo an excellent birthday minutes after her son’s

The sultry actress took to her Instagram page to post a video of Bimbo and praised her as her son’s best stepmother

Tonto’s passionately filled birthday desires for Bimbo gathered tons of reaction from netizens, with many surprised at the turn of events

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The Nollywood hottie Tonto is in an all-round mood as she marks Churchill Olakunle’s ex-wife Bimbo's birthday.

The mother of one, who is also celebrating her son King Andre’s birthday, took to her Instagram feed to appreciate her ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle’s first wife, Bimbo.

Tonto Dikeh appreciates her ex-husband Churchill Olakunle's first wife Bimbo on her birthday Credit: @tontolet, @justcallmebims

Source: Instagram

She expressed her love for her and her admiration towards her words of support, love, friendship, and sisterhood.

"Happy Super Birthday, Boo! Thanks for being the best Step-Mom to your Son King; we love you and can’t wait to party with you in person while we pop champagne in your absence!!! @justcallmebims Thanks for all your encouragement, love, sisterhood, friendship, and always having our backs. God bless you so much, may your doors open, and may your name attract greatness just as your heart is... This year will be a year of recovery and beauty!! LOVE YOU BIMS.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the post below

Social media users react

real_estatequeen_:

"They will soon open a podcast to share their experiences see life."

useful_herbs:

" it’s amusing how a first wife and second wife will set aside their differences once a 3rd wife surfaces. Even if the 2nd wife was responsible for the break down of the first wife’s marriage."

adorableapril_c:

"So he get two wives before the third one ? tell me why the third one won’t pound yam and do everything possible to keep him even if she’s crying in doors ….it’s Gona be a longgg day . Rose should better not talk or wish the boy anything cause they will drag her ooo . "

veracruise22:

"abeggggg ……. they both have common enemy and we understand their friendship. "

abegnation:

"Omo many good men don suffer for women hand oh. This Tonto na confirm winch as I Dey see her. Thank God Churchill take off the fastest way."

Tonto Dikeh gifts Son 10 plots of land, with an estate to his name

Vibrant Nollywood superstar-turned-politician is celebrating her son King André’s 7th birthday.

The Nigerian actress took to social media to show her fans and followers that her son is a landowner of 10 plots in the country’s capital city, Abuja.

Tonto’s emotional message for her son as she made her good news known touched the hearts of netizens as they showered her with prayers.

Source: Legit.ng